Jabrill Peppers ‘not really’ looking forward to Cleveland return

When the New York Giants traded away star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., there was a lot of mixed reactions from fans. Although many refer to it as the OBJ trade, others, like Jabrill Peppers, get lost in the trade that had a lot of moving parts going each way.

Peppers will be returning to Cleveland to take on the Browns this preseason for the first time since being shipped away for Beckham Jr.

Related

Giants sign DT Elijah Qualls, waive DT R.J. McIntosh Giants' Dexter Lawrence: It's an honor to play in front of fans Giants' Shane Lemieux is a man who loves to practice

Peppers, a New Jersey native, was happy to be returning home when the trade went down. However, going back to Cleveland is not necessarily something he is looking forward to.

“You know, not really,” Peppers told reporters when asked if he’s excited about going back. “It will just be nice to bang and compete against someone other than your own teammates. I think we have those guys and New England, so I’m going into them both the same way, gotta work on my technique, my fundamentals against other good players who are not your teammates. That’ll add to the competition aspect of it, but that’s about it.”

While some circle games against their former teams on their calendar when the schedule is released, Peppers is clearly going in with the ‘just another game’ mentality.

Now that the dust has settled and a few years have passed, most believe that the Giants won the trade, although there are still plenty of fans who miss Beckham.

Peppers has been working out hard this offseason and it wouldn’t shock anyone if his game to the next level this year. He has been all the Giants have hoped for since acquiring him in the trade and was even announced as a special teams captain in 2020.