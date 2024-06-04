Jabrill Peppers lands amongst elite in NFL’s best safety rankings

Not only is New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers one of the best defensive players in New England, but he’s one of the best safeties in the league, period.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked the 11 best safeties in the NFL, and Peppers landed on the list at No. 3.

Peppers provided tremendous productivity at the safety spot along with Kyle Dugger last year. The former Michigan star recorded 78 total tackles, eight pass deflections, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. There’s no question that he’s one of New England’s best free agent signings in recent years.

Farrar wrote:

Peppers put together his career season in 2023, Bill Belichick’s final season, which makes sense. As much as New England’s offense was a disaster, that defense was still on point, and Peppers was a force multiplier.

Perhaps the only concern for New England is that Peppers is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. In a passing league that needs defensive versatility, he is going to be sought after by a lot of teams, including the Patriots.

For now, he remains one of New England’s standout defenders on a unit that is still one of the best in football.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire