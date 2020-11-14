Jabrill Peppers fined $11,031 for hit that injured Kyle Allen

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen is expected to miss the rest of the season after taking a hit to the leg from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers on Sunday. That hit was nowhere near as costly for Peppers was it was for Allen, but it will cost Peppers something.

The NFL fined Peppers $11,031 for the hit, which was ruled unnecessary roughness.

Peppers apologized afterward for the hit, which looked like a leg whip but which Peppers said was just an accident.

“I definitely didn’t mean for that to happen,” Peppers said. “I didn’t intentionally try to leg whip him, or whatever the penalty was. I was just trying to play hard and get him on the ground.”

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he didn’t blame Peppers and thought he was just trying to make a play.

