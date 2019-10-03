Jabrill Peppers expects Kirk Cousins to take some shots this week

It’s been an interesting week for the key members of the Vikings’ passing attack.

After wide receiver Adam Thielen said the team needs to throw the ball downfield more often, quarterback Kirk Cousins apologized to Thielen for not throwing more passes his way during last Sunday’s loss to the Bears. The team’s other top wideout Stefon Diggs didn’t practice on Wednesday and did little on Thursday to downplay trade rumors that have been swirling around him amid his own disappointing start to the season.

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers has been among those paying attention to everything that’s going on in Minnesota and he thinks it will result in the Vikings putting the ball in the air frequently this Sunday.

“We know they are going to take some shots this week,” Peppers said, via NJ.com. “Kirk already has apologized to those guys, so we know he is going to look to get them the ball more.”

The Giants secondary did a good job against an overmatched Washington offense last weekend, but they had a hard time in the first three weeks of the season. That might tempt the Vikings to try to throw a bit more even without all the drama that’s accompanied them into Week Five of the regular season.