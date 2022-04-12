Jabrill Peppers a 'bit' surprised to see Joe Judge on Patriots' offensive staff

Why Jabrill Peppers is a 'bit' surprised by Joe Judge's role with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We know how people around the league feel about Joe Judge having a significant role on the New England Patriots' offensive coaching staff. But how do the Patriots' own players feel about Judge's responsibilities?

Jabrill Peppers is a good person to ask: Judge was Peppers' head coach for the previous two seasons on the New York Giants and was a draw for the 26-year-old defensive back to come to New England.

"Me and Joe, we had a great relationship," Peppers said Tuesday in his first interview since joining the Patriots on a one-year deal on March 29. "Obviously I wanted to continue that."

Peppers saw Judge as a head coach, though, and is aware the assistant doesn't have extensive experience on the offensive side of the ball. So, he admitted he was a little surprised to see Judge land the title of "offensive assistant" title in New England, where he'll reportedly work with Mac Jones and the quarterbacks.

"A little bit," Peppers said of Judge coaching on offense. "But back in New York he always leaned toward the offense and favored them a little more, so it’s not too much of a surprise to me."

"It’ll be interesting to see what he does on the offensive side because I know him as the head guy and the special teams guru. So it’ll be interesting to see him on that side and talk a little smack to him."

Here's some smack-talk fodder for Peppers: The offense that Judge "favored" in New York mustered just 15.2 points per game last season -- 31st in the NFL -- and infamously ran a quarterback sneak on third-and-9 in their 2021 season finale.

Judge was recruited to Mississippi State as a quarterback and coached wide receivers in addition to special teams for the Patriots in 2019, so he does have some offensive experience. And head coach Bill Belichick seems confident Judge will be up to the challenge, noting last month that "good coaches are good coaches."

New England has a big hole to fill following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, though, so the spotlight will be on Judge, tight ends coach Nick Caley and senior football advisor Matt Patricia in 2022 as they attempt to help Jones make the second-year leap at QB.