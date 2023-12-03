Jabril Daniels' historic 1st half powers Fort Hill to championship

Dec. 3—ANNAPOLIS — Jabril Daniels had a historic first half, breaking school and state records in the Class 1A state title game on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Daniels rushed 18 times for 292 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, averaging 16.2 yards per run. He finished with 302 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns.

When asked about his performance, Daniels credited his offensive line.

"I know I did well, but it's all thanks to these guys right here," Daniels said of his blockers. "I get the ball, every time I see a hole, I hit the gap. Sometimes I score. Sometimes, 5 yards, 10 yards, I come back to the huddle and do it over again. It's the best offensive line I've seen."

Brayden Sines at left tackle, Camron Banks at left guard, Riley Williams at center, Logan Vanmeter at right guard and Carter Hess at right tackle have been a key part of the Sentinels' success this season.

"It's awesome," Williams said of blocking for Daniels. "This is my guy. He's been there as long as I can remember. I love blocking for him. He's physical, gets up field."

On the Sentinels' opening play of the game, Daniels lowered his shoulder and ran through a tackle. He was untouched the final 50 yards on his way to a 63-yard touchdown to open the scoring.

On the final play of the first half, Daniels scored from 59-yards out. It broke Ty Johnson's school record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season with 34. Johnson previously set the record in 2014.

"You look out there, and one of the plays was actually called in wrong," Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. "We were expecting a pass right at the end of the half, and we go run. It was better than a pass. Jabril did some really special things out there today. He's a special kid. He's worked really hard from the time he was a freshman to where he is now. He deserves everything that he gets."

Daniels also surpassed Johnson and Steve Trimble by scoring 208 points in a season, also a school record.

"It's crazy. I have my name in the same category as Ty Johnson, an NFL running back right now." Daniels said. "Hopefully, in a few years, I'll be doing the same thing that he's doing."

He also surpassed Jake Funk for the most rushing yards in a first half of a Maryland state title game. Funk ran for 211 yards in 2015 for Damascus against Dundalk.

Daniels tied Allegany's Karson Robinette for the city single-season touchdown record that he set in 2017.

Daniels finished one shy of the single season area record for rushing touchdowns. Frankfort's Travis Lynch scored 35 in 1997.

Daniels finished the season with 1,823 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns. He's the 15th player in area history to rush for over 1,800 yards.

After his fifth touchdown, Daniels was seen on the sideline holding up a number three jersey in honor of his late brother Saiquan Jenkins.

"The jersey we bring out after a touchdown, I talk to him through that, tell him to be with me today," Daniels said.

Daniels and his brother Gamil, who had an interception on defense, have played every game since Jenkins' death in memory of their brother.

"My brother (Jabril Daniels) pushes me every day to make me who I am today," Gamil Daniels said. "He told me to go out there and get a pick for my brother Quan. I went out there and got it done."

Jordan Kendall is a Sports Writer for the Cumberland Times-News. Email him with scores and story suggestions at jkendall@times-news.com.