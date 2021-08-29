Jabril Cox learning from veterans in Cowboys LB group, carving out important role for 2021

It’s important to have depth at every position due to how frequently injuries occur. The Dallas Cowboys made it a priority to beef up their linebacker corps entering the 2021 offeason, and it started with converting Keanu Neal from the safety position. However, April’s NFL draft is where the Cowboys made the biggest splash.

It began with drafting Micah Parsons No. 12 overall. The Cowboys are using him as a swiss-army knife in the preseason as he is not only playing the linebacker position but he’s rushing the passer from the edge and the interior. The second linebacker they snagged in the fourth round, Jabril Cox, is taking advantage of his opportunities as well, and he’s done so thanks to guidance from the veterans in front of him on the depth chart.

“We have a great veteran group ahead of me,” Cox said. “Leighton, J, Micah, Keanu – those guys, they’ve helped out tremendously, especially Luke (Gifford). So just learning from them. I know early on it’s a learning curve, but once I get my opportunity I try to make the most of it.”

Cox started with a solid performance in the Hall of Fame Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His five tackles led the team and his grade of 76.7 was second on the Cowboys behind Parsons according to Pro Football Focus. He racked up eight tackles against the Arizona Cardinals and four more against the Houston Texans last Saturday.

The former LSU Tiger leads the Cowboys with 17 tackles (14 solo) in the preseason with three coming behind the line of scrimmage. Also, per Pro Football Focus, his 76.2 run-defense grade is second for all rookie linebackers to Parsons (85.7). He’s either led the team or been tied for the lead in solo tackles in every preseason game so far.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has noticed the gradual progression in the talented youngster.

“I think he’s kind of on a normal plane for a young guy,” McCarthy said. “He picks it up really clean. I think his introduction to pro football was a little bumpy at the Hall of Fame Game when he first got in there, and I thought he responded very well. I think he’s definitely done that the last two weeks.

“He had a really good play out in space (against the Texans) and definitely you could see his range and his instincts, his awareness. I think he’s doing a nice job. He obviously has to do more on special teams because that’s always where the young guys make their first impact.”

Jabril Cox is going to be good. Clip 1. pic.twitter.com/pfcL8hRTFT — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) August 22, 2021

Jabril Cox pt 3 pic.twitter.com/x4QO31iWGr — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) August 22, 2021

Cox is currently fifth on the Cowboy’s linebacker depth chart. His ability to play the run, cover out in space, and rush the passer could change all of that and increase his snap count once the season gets rolling.

There will be one more chance for Cox to get significant playing time in the Cowboy’s final preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, and he’s looking forward to continuing his productive preseason showing.

“Depending on if I’m getting one snap or 10 snaps, I’m trying to make the most of those opportunities,” Cox said.

It’s looking like the Cowboys got one of the steals of the draft on Day 3 in Cox is he’s slowly but surely carving out an important role in Dan Quinn’s defense for 2021.

Cowboys News: La'el Collins update, substitute coordinators for Sunday, Dak is left off a big list

