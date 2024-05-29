Jabeur survives scare to reach third round

Ons Jabeur has lost all three Grand Slam finals she has contested (Wimbledon 2022 and 2023, US Open 2022) [Getty Images]

Women's eighth seed Ons Jabeur survived a scare against Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the French Open third round.

The 29-year-old Tunisian, a quarter-finalist last year, struggled for consistency in a match which saw 12 breaks of serve.

But, after Osorio had twice broken back in the deciding set, Jabeur held her nerve to serve out a 6-3 1-6 6-3 victory.

Jabeur, seeking her maiden Grand Slam title, will meet Canadian 31st seed Leylah Fernandez or China's Wang Xiyu next.

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up made the perfect start on Court Suzanne Lenglen, establishing a 3-0 lead with an early break.

Jabeur eventually took the first set following a run of four successive breaks - but 22-year-old Osorio mounted an impressive response in the second as her opponent faltered to swiftly level the match.

It was Jabeur who struck the first blow of the deciding set, yet twice the spirited Osorio responded to frustrate the world number nine.

However, Jabeur was able to refocus and after breaking Osorio again in the eighth game she served out the win at the first opportunity, the relief evident in her celebrations after coming through a testing encounter.