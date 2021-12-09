Jabari Walker shares his takeaways from Colorado’s victory over Eastern Washington

Student-athlete Jabari Walker speaks with Pac-12 Networks’ Drew Goodman and Sed Bonner following Colorado men’s basketball 60-57 victory against Eastern Washington on Wednesday, Dec. 8 in Boulder. Walker put together his conference-leading sixth double-double of the season with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Colorado improves to 7-3 overall this season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.