Jabari Walker earns Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week accolades
The Pac-12 announced its eighth weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva. Colorado's Jabari Walker averaged 16.3 points on 60 percent shooting, including five-of-seven from three-point range, and 9.7 rebounds to earn this week's Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week honors. Walker recorded the first two double-doubles of his collegiate career with 15 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Utah, then a career-high 23 points and 11 boards in a rout of California.