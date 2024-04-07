Jabari Smith Jr. throws it down!

Jabari Smith Jr. and Kris Dunn threw punches at each other and were quickly ejected on Saturday night in Houston.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2014 MLB season after an 0–9 start. The worst start after 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
2024 is the first time that two schools have both teams in the Final Four in the same season.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland might be the Athletics' home for a little longer.
The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to have Will Smith behind the plate for a very long time.