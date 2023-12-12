Jabari Smith Jr. slams it home

Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
After a hamstring injury kept Justin Jefferson out for two months, the star receiver was injured again
Reluctant to play, huh?
A beloved figure in Tennessee, Wycheck played a key role in the Titans' famed "Music City Miracle" playoff win over the Buffalo Bills en route to the Super Bowl in 2000.
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
USC's season really was that bad.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
"I think we need to have more people who want to work for it, not expect it to be handed to them," the All-Pro safety told reporters.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
"I regretted mentioning 9/11 in my message that day, and I immediately apologized to the team," McDermott said.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.