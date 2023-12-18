Jabari Smith Jr. rises up and throws it down
Jabari Smith Jr. rises up and throws it down, 12/17/2023
Jabari Smith Jr. rises up and throws it down, 12/17/2023
Here's a lesson in poor clock management.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
The Bucs have bounced back from a 1-6 midseason stretch to control their path to the playoffs.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
Brunson is the first player to post 50 points, five 3-pointers, five assists, five rebounds and five steals in a single game.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.
Don't let your fantasy hockey roster flounder because of underperforming players. Consider one of these waiver wire suggestions to get the winning edge.
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
The announcement came as the Mountain West revealed which teams will play Oregon State and Washington State in 2024.
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
The accusations that caused Matt Araiza to lose his NFL career shouldn’t stand in the way of his chance to earn it back.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.
The Pacers reportedly tried to take the game ball with them after the loss on Wednesday night, which sparked an altercation in Milwaukee.
The Suns might need a few games to figure things out.