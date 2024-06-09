Jabari Smith, Jr. hosts basketball camp at Loachapoka High

AUBURN (WRBL) – It was a homecoming on Saturday as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. returned to Auburn, to host a basketball camp at Loachapoka High School. This event marked a significant moment for Smith, who played one season with the Auburn Tigers before declaring for the NBA draft in 2022. His successful professional career has not distanced him from the Plains, as he remains committed to giving back to the community and inspiring the next generation of athletes. You can hear from Smith and Loachapoka Principal/Athletic Director Albert Weeden in the video player above.

