Jabari Smith Jr. with the And-1!

Gretchen and her sister, Alex, are no strangers to making history.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
Another Scott Boras client has finally landed with a team.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Walt Harris, 40, won't be eligible for a UFC return until 2027.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein, as the trio kick off the show by reacting to Caleb William's pro day performance and Marvin Harrison Jr's lack thereof – and how important testing is to NFL evaluators. Next up is the latest on wide receiver market, as the Cleveland Browns paid Jerry Jeudy a surprising amount of money (Charles gives his thoughts on why), and Mike Williams is headed to the New York Jets, who have made some impressive moves this offseason. Later, Charles dives into what he's hearing on the 2024 NFL quarterback class and whether or not the hype train has gone too far, especially when you consider a 2021 QB class that was similarly lauded. The trio discuss JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and how the puzzle might come together at the end of April. The hosts finish the show with expectations for the upcoming owner's meetings next week, as Jori expects we could see the end of the hip drop tackle and some big changes to the kickoff.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight players who could help their draft stock during the NCAA tournament.
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Fred Zinkie catches up fantasy baseball managers on all the pertinent spring training happenings to help set a plan for drafts.
Caitlin Clark headlines our list of the 10 best WNBA prospects to watch during March Madness.