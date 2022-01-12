Jabari Smith embraces Auburn meme culture in Instagram post

Auburn Twitter.

What was once a place of frustration. A place where nothing was said without immediately arguing about the quarterback position. The anger and toxicity among fans has now turned towards a new target within the last few weeks.

The Twitter accounts of Auburn basketball’s opponents.

If you and your team find yourself losing to Auburn basketball (now a top five team in the country), you may comfort yourself by logging into Twitter and checking the replies to your team’s final score graphic (unless you are Murray State. Don’t do what the Racers did. Just post the final score and get it over with). Ever heard of a ratio?

Behold, the power of Auburn Twitter. We are Legion. Over five thousand replies and 365 quote tweets as opposed to the fourteen hundred likes. That my friends is what you call a ratio.

All of this to say that the culture is spreading rapidly across social media. Memes, merchandise. Even the Auburn basketball social media team is getting into it.

Now, it has spread to the players themselves. Little jokes here and there on social media, nothing too much. In his most recent post on Instagram, Auburn star Jabari Smith had an interesting location set on a thread of photos from last night’s game in Tuscaloosa. The location was set as “The Toilet,” even though the game was played in Coleman Coliseum.

It feels like the players themselves are embracing the meme culture that Auburn Twitter has become known for. Most of it is in good fun. Let’s hope this doesn’t spiral out of control.

