Jabari Smith currently one of the nation’s best freshman according to CBS Sports

It’s evident at this point that Jabari Smith is as good as advertised and should be a top 10 pick in the NBA Draft if he continues to play like he is right now.

David Cobb of CBS Sports listed him among the nation’s best freshmen, putting him at No. 2 in his weekly freshman rankings.

Here is what Cobb had to say about Jabari’s play.

Cobb: Smith leads Auburn in scoring and rebounding and has proven to be all that the Tigers could have hoped for in a top-10 prospect. The 6-10 forward is leading the team in 3-point shooting percentage, he’s hitting his free throws, playing solid defense and showing a willingness to pass. He is a genuine star.

Jabari Smith is currently averaging 16.9 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game, and is leading the team in three-point shooting percentage (43.9%). Smith has been the focal point of Auburn’s offense and will hopefully lead the 7-1 Tigers to a very successful season.

