Jabari Small by the numbers in 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl took place Thursday at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, the indoor practice complex for the Dallas Cowboys.

West defeated East, 26-11.

Former Tennessee running back Jabari Small played for team West. He recorded 17 rushing yards on six attempts and one reception for three yards.

Small appeared in 45 games at Tennessee from 2020-23. He recorded 2,122 rushing yards, 24 rushing touchdowns, 247 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns for the Vols.

Small declared for the NFL draft ahead of Tennessee’s bowl game to conclude the 2023 season.

“I want to express how this university has made my college football experience truly special,” Small announced. “These past four years the support, love and cheers have made this chapter special and unforgettable. Through all of the wins, losses, injuries, shining moments, adversities and obstacles — I gave my all for Tennessee.

“As I step into this next chapter towards chasing my dreams, I will forever carry the pride and spirit of the University of Tennessee with me. After much prayer and consideration with my family, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire