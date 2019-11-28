Jabari Parker scores 33 on 14-game night

14-game nights don’t usually work well with a Daily Dose, as the Dose is meant to be a quick hits trip around the league to let you know of hot pickups and other developments from the night before. Space is limited, so let’s get into it. Hopefully this is a ‘Thanksgiving quick hits’ edition of the Dose. Follow me on Twitter here!

Bucks 111, Hawks 102 – Giannis scored 30 but hit just 5-of-13 free throws, as he continues to punish fantasy owners with brutal free throw shooting. Time to punt and surround Giannis with other guys who can’t shoot it from the stripe. Donte DiVincenzo had a 12-6-2 line in another start and is worth a look, but Khris Middleton was back from his quad injury and scored 16 in 20 minutes. He’ll hurt DiVincenzo, especially when he moves back into the starting lineup, but there’s a good chance he’ll replace Wesley Matthews, leaving DD in the starting unit.

Jabari Parker led Atlanta against his former team with a season-high 33 points and a monstrous line. Yes, he’ll take a hit once John Collins is back (Dec. 23) but I don’t think he’ll completely lose value and fall off the face of the earth. I’m holding Parker until he’s done. De’Andre Hunter hit 2-of-11 shots for 10 points and this is a nice buy-low opportunity on the rookie after hitting just 5-of-21 shots in his last two games. Trae Young was fun with 29 & 7, but the Hawks were a two-man show last night.

Lakers 114, Pelicans 110 – Anthony Davis (41 points) and LeBron James (29 & 11) both went off against AD’s former team and Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and four triples off the bench. Rajon Rondo, who I don’t love in fantasy, scored zero in 19 minutes and the rest of the 16-2 Lakers were also quiet.

The Pelicans finally got a monster line out of Jrue Holiday (29-6-12-3 with four triples) and Brandon Ingram scored 23 points with 10 boards but hit just 4-of-21 shots and 2-of-11 3-pointers. He salvaged his line with a 13-of-13 night at the line. This can either be looked at as a righting of the ship for Jrue, or a sell-high moment after he was highly motivated against former teammate AD. I think he’s fine, but the Pelicans’ 6-12 record does have me a little concerned about veteran playing time later in the season.

Celtics 121, Nets 110 – Kemba Walker went off in his return from a neck injury with 39 points against former Celtic Kyrie Irving and all five Celtics starters, including Daniel Theis who returned from an illness, scored in double figures, as Jaylen Brown also double-doubled. Theis is worth a look if he’s available in your league.

Even though Kyrie Irving wasn’t in Boston (he’s missed seven straight games with his shoulder injury) the Boston crowd chanted ‘Kyrie sucks’ all night long, prompting Irving to respond with a lengthy social media post where he called sports/entertainment “ignorant and obtrusive.” All five Nets starters scored in double figures with Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie double-doubled. Joe Harris has been on fire this week (on my bench) and Garrett Temple blew up for a season-high 22 points and six 3-pointers. He should fade into oblivion once Irving (or Caris LeVert) return from their injuries. I wish DeAndre Jordan wasn’t in Brooklyn so we could watch Allen full time.

Hornets 102, Pistons 101 – P.J. Washington bounced back with 17 points while starters Miles Bridges, Bismack Biyombo, Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham all played well in the one-point win. Graham had a monster 16 & 15 double-double and Biyombo shocked us with 19 points, nine boards and two blocks against Andre Drummond. Cody Zeller is out, allowing Biyombo to flourish, but I’m still not feeling Biyombo, as it felt like a fluke. Just keep a close eye on him. Malik Monk hit just 1-of-7 shots off the bench, but the Hornets play four times in each of the next several weeks, making most of these guys worth hanging onto.

Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond played well for the Pistons and Luke Kennard had another good game and should be owned everywhere right now. Langston Galloway started and scored 10 and is still worth a look, despite the empty 10-point game.

Magic 116, Cavaliers 104 – Wes Iwundu and Khem Birch are starting for the Magic right now and Mo Bamba had 15 points, four boards, two blocks and five 3-pointers, but still don’t trust any of them, even with Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon out with injuries. Markelle Fultz had 15 points, four assists and a 3-pointer, Evan Fournier scored 30 with four 3-pointers, and Jonathan Isaac filled the stat sheet once again. I like owning Fultz, Isaac and Fournier are must-start players and Bamba is worth keeping a close eye on, especially with those triples. Terrence Ross scored 16 points with one 3-pointer and is also worth a look while the Magic are banged up.

Kevin Love (back) was back for Cavs but had just nine points and five boards on 2-of-7 shooting. I’d imagine the Mavs will be calling the Cavs about him any minute as they need a third wheel for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The longer Love stays in Cleveland the more games he sits out, is my guess. Collin Sexton had a nice game with a 20-7-6 line on 8-of-14 shooting, while Darius Garland (16 points, 1 assist, 8 turnovers), Tristan Thompson (13 & 15, no blocks) and Cedi Osman (3-of-11, 14 points) all had some good to go along with their bad. Larry Nance Jr. double-doubled with two steals and two 3-pointers and should be owned everywhere right now.

Pacers 121, Jazz 102 – Domantas Sabonis, T.J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon all (mostly) had nice lines. I got a lot of question in yesterday’s chat about what kind of damage the return of Victor Oladipo will inflict on them, but I’m really not worried about it. He should spend most of his time at shooting guard and will likely get Aaron Holiday’s minutes initially, while also hurting Jeremy Lamb, who had a massive 18-8-6 line with a block and two 3-pointers. I think the Pacers will baby Oladipo for a long time in hopes of having him ready for the playoffs. Myles Turner had a dud of a night but at least came through with three blocks. Let’s just say he got “Gobert-ed.” Oh and speaking of Holiday, he had two points in 17 minutes, as his fantasy value is fading away like Marty McFly’s guitar hand.

For the Jazz, Bojan Bogdanovic had 30, Rudy Gobert was back from his ankle injury with a double-double and Donovan Mitchell scored 26 but had a rather empty stat line in the ugly loss. And then there’s Mike Conley (2-of-8, 5-6-5) – I don’t know what to say other than I still think he’s a buy-low guy and will get this figured out. Joe Ingles failed to impress yet again and unlike Conley, I’m starting to think Ingles may never get it going off the bench in Utah.

Sixers 97, Kings 91 – Joel Embiid bounced back with 33 after his goose egg, Ben Simmons double-doubled and Josh Richardson left after just 17 minutes with a tight hamstring. That one hurts, as he was on fire coming in. I’m just hoping he’s fine but if not, Furkan Korkmaz would benefit. And no, I’m not racing out to pick him up.

My man Nemanja Bjelica has scored seven or fewer points in three straight and it’s time to move on with Marvin Bagley on his way back. Thanks for the memories. I spent some time defending Richaun Holmes yesterday and he had one of his worst games of the season last night. I still believe and think he can thrive, even in the return of Bagley and am not worried that Dewayne Dedmon somehow had 18 points, six boards and two 3-pointers. Cory Joseph had a nice game and I still have no idea how long De’Aaron Fox (ankle) will be out, so I like the idea of rolling CoJo out there right now. Bogdan Bogdanovic played through his hammy and had 17 and four steals. I’m starting to think he might not get traded.

Raptors 126, Knicks 98 – Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet were solid starters and Chris Boucher came through with 13 points, 12 boards, four dimes and two 3-pointers in a garbage-time special. Marc Gasol’s scoring has been nonexistent and I’m not sure the six rebounds, four assists, block and 3-pointer he’s getting each night are actually worth the trouble that comes with owning him. He’s not for everyone. Anunoby’s interesting and should probably be owned in 10- and 12-team leagues, even though it doesn’t feel like it on some nights.

The Knicks got decent production from Julius Randle and RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson somehow played 31 minutes with eight points, eight boards, a steal and a block. I still think he’s a buy and no, I’m not giving the Knicks another word here.

Rockets 117, Heat 108 – Russell Westbrook nearly quadruple-doubled with his 27-9-7 line with nine turnovers and James Harden scored 34. The news was our guy Danuel House, who went off for 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and four 3-pointers. This is why most of us love him. Clint Capela was out sick, so Gary Clark got loose for 12 points and eight boards. Nothing to see here.

Bam Adebayo took advantage of no Capela with a 17-11-8-1-1 line, Kendrick Nunn struggled with nine points and four assists on 3-of-11 shooting, and it was probably no coincidence that Justise Winslow (concussion) was back and played 34 minutes. Not to mention that Tyler Herro played 36 minutes and scored 22. Winslow and Herro are both worth a look if they’re available in your league. Herro should already be owned though, and Winslow probably would be had he not gotten hurt. Darius Robinson (13, 3 threes) and Kelly Olynyk (19 & 6, 2 threes) are also worth a look, but everyone benefitted with Jimmy Butler getting the night off with an illness, so don’t get too excited about Robinson. Olynyk is intriguing, hitting a 3-pointer in 11 straight games and hitting double figures in five of his last six games. All I know is there are not enough basketballs to go around for all these guys.

Clippers 121, Grizzlies 119 – Paul George (22) disappointed with Kawhi Leonard resting. Patrick Beverley bounced back after a dud and Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams went off, as usual.

Starters Jaren Jackson Jr., Jae Crowder, Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant all went off against a stout Clippers D, which tells you just how important Kawhi is to the whole process. I even benched Morant because I was scared they’d shut him down, so he returned the favor with a 20-5-11-4-1 line with a 3-pointer. Of course he did. Dillon Brooks had a dud but I’m holding him through the weekend.

Wolves 113, Spurs 101 – Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns did their thing and I still think Jarrett Culver is a hold even though he can’t throw it in the ocean, apparently, ever. I’m pretty worried about Jeff Teague coming off the bench and he wasn’t great in 32 minutes.

Here’s all you need to know about the Spurs, who got beat at home by the Wolves for the first time in 12 games and are 1-10 over their last 11. Dejounte Murray unfollowed the Spurs’ Instagram account, DeMar DeRozan wiped his account clean, just like he did before being traded out of Toronto, and the most tenured Spur, Patty Mills, unfollowed both Murray and DeRozan. It looks like this ship be sinkin’. If you need to cut Murray, I’m OK with it, but it hurts me to write that.

Wizards 140, Suns 132 – Starter Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal bounced back with big lines, Isaiah Thomas and Rui Hachimura were serviceable, Moritz Wagner & Davis Bertans are both worth owning everywhere right now and Ish Smith got loose for 21 points, seven dimes and a fun line. Thomas doesn’t look right and you have to wonder if they turn back to Smith as the starter at some point. And despite the strong play of Wagner & Bertans I still think Rui is a hold. Jordan McRae has scored in double digits in four straight so deep leaguers should radar him.

The Suns welcomed back Ricky Rubio (18 points, 4 assists) while Dario Saric finally had a big game with a 17-12-2-2-2-3 line. It’s about dang time! Kelly Oubre was in foul trouble and played just 18 minutes, which probably helped Saric. Off the bench, Cheick Diallo somehow double-doubled, Cam Johnson scored 17 with three triples, Elie Okobo had 13 points and eight assists. I’m not messing with any of them. Another big Chat topic was whether or not to drop Aron Baynes (hip). If he doesn’t play Friday, I’m probably going to be forced to make a move, as he’s now missed five straight. Deandre Ayton will be back Dec. 17, so the clock is ticking.

Blazers 136, Thunder 119 – Carmelo Anthony, Hassan Whiteside, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Rodney Hood all played well in the blowout win, which the Blazers desperately needed. If they don’t start winning games, I’m going to be worried about Lillard’s playing time if they fall out of the playoff hunt. He’s had trouble shaking his back injury, but the Blazers have finally won two straight.

I’m also worried about Chris Paul’s playing time with the Thunder sitting at 6-11 on the season. The starters were all pretty quiet in this one and Abdel Nader somehow scored 23 in 17 minutes off the bench. And Steven Adams is doing just enough to keep Nerlens Noel at bay. The whole OKC scene is a tricky one in fantasy and reality right now.

Warriors 104, Bulls 90 – Draymond Green graced us with his presence and had a 7-5-8-3-2-1 line with five turnovers. This is officially your sign to sell high. Eric Paschall came through with 25 points, seven boards and two 3-pointers, and I’m sticking with him for the long haul, and Alec Burks bounced back with 23-10-7 and three triples, just as we were ready to drop him. Glenn Robinson had a dud, but I’m hanging with him, while Marquese Chris had a monster 11-5-1-4-2-1 line on 5-of-5 shooting off the bench. Omari Spellman double-doubled, and while I don’t trust either player, they should be on your radar. Ky Bowman had just five points in 28 minutes and it’s possible he just can’t play well with Green on the floor. He’ll bounce back.

Zach LaVine was awesome with 36 points, Tomas Satoransky came through with a 19-7-7-2 line with three 3-pointers and the rest of the Bulls were garbage. Lauri Markkanen hit 3-of-10 shots for eight points and simply can’t figure it out right now. Maybe the Bulls need a new coach? Markkanen is still a buy-low guy, but I’ve got him on a short leash. A very short leash.

Enjoy your turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and football!