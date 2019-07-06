Jabari Parker says 'loyalty' lies with the Wizards in a revealing interview originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Jabari Parker was a key piece of the trade package that sent forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls last February. During Parker's time in the District, he showed signs of a talented rotational player who can handle the ball, score at will, and dunk on defenders, but struggled with turnovers.

As the offseason crept closer, it was widely understood that the Wizards would decline Parker's $20 million player option, making him a free agent in one of the most interesting offseasons to date.

Although both sides haven't come to an agreement that would add him to the roster for the upcoming season, Parker genuinely enjoyed playing in Washington and let it be known once again in an interview he did with Khobi Price of the Chicago Tribune.

"Man, my time in Washington was everything and more," Parker said. "It was like being in jail for a couple of months, and then when you're free, you just want to be yourself again and catch up on lost times.

"Those guys in Washington are always going to be on the top of my list as far as my loyalty goes."

Parker made an effort to specifically raise the Wizards coaching staff, which was a drastic change of pace from what he had to go through with Bulls head coach, Jim Boylen.

"I just wasn't thinking. I was just out there. I didn't have to deal with inconsistencies. I didn't have to deal with mind games," Parker said.

"I had coaches there that were very mature - they were players' coaches. That's one thing I really loved about them."

Parker, 24, is currently one of the headliners in a now 'picked through' forward market on day seven of free agency.

Words are one thing, dollars are another.

