Jabari Parker discusses his status with the Bulls

In a long interview with K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, Bulls forward Jabari Parker talked about his role the team. He voiced his displeasure with how things have went, while still refusing to blame his misfortune on any one person in particular.

"I don't think it's Jim's fault. It's bigger than Jim. I think it's the overall organization and the direction they're going.....I've done everything that's been asked of me. I didn't complain. I never had an argument or confrontation with anybody."

Parker agreed with Johnson that he did not envision his Bulls career playing out the way it has so far. Falling out of the rotation after signing a two-year, $40 million contract is in no way ideal.

But Parker had started to play better in brief stretches and actually was shooting 47 percent in the month of December, his best field goal percentage in any individual month so far this year. He stated that he feels as if he has "kept his end of the bargain."

Johnson went on to elaborate on that specific quote, submitting the idea that Parker was acknowledging that the Bulls knew what they were getting into when they signed him this offseason. And he makes a strong point. Despite Parker being one-dimensional as a scorer and (improved) rebounder, important figures around the league have known this as Parker's m.o. For quite some time.

There have been reports from Johnson and otherwise that have said that Parker has looked better in recent practices, but it seems unlikely that the Bulls will re-insert him into the lineup after not playing him in seven-straight games.

In the end, Parker has made it clear that his main priority is playing time. "I want to play meaningful minutes.....There's a bigger picture here, so I'm staying prepared and patient."

