Jabari Parker battles back, produces against Clippers: 'He's one of the most talented dudes on the team'

Friday night brought a handful of positives. Though the Bulls lost for the 12th time in their last 13 games they got a handful of good performances, including an unlikely one from Jabari Parker.

Just two days after suffering a strained patellar tendon in his right knee in warmups, Parker was back on the floor for the Bulls and poured in 15 points in 23 effective minutes. He also added a steal and a block – the first time he's done that under Jim Boylen – and was active defensively most of the evening.

"I thought he played well. I thought his defensive energy was good. We were switching 4/5 pick and roll. I thought he did a good job with that. I thought he was communicative defensively and he played well.

"I think sometimes when you get lost in the game defensively your offense comes around and I thought he was very good offensively, too."

Parker did most of his damage at a critical juncture for the Bulls. A 20-point quarter in which they shot just 26 percent had the feeling of a second straight home blowout, but a Parker-led second unit helped the Bulls to a 36-point second quarter. In that frame Parker made all four shots from the field (after a first quarter 3-pointer), scoring nine points while also handing out three assists.

"He's a different dynamic. He can put the ball on the floor. He can get his own bucket," Kris Dunn said. "He can create for others and when he's doing that he's hard to guard and he makes the team better."

Added Zach LaVine: "The dude's special. He's one of the only dudes in the NBA that's averaged 20 points per game in the NBA. So he's one of the most talented dudes on the team. I'm happy for him."

Parker also added a steal in the first quarter, tipping away a long entry pass intended for Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell that led to two Zach LaVine free throws.

Early in the second quarter he contested a Jerome Robinson layup and pinned it off the backboard. He grabbed that rebound and raced the ball up the floor, finding an open Ryan Arcidiacono for a 3-pointer to give the Bulls their first lead of the night, erasing an eight-point deficit in two and a half minutes. He was a game-high +12 in his first half minutes.

"For him to come in and score that easy and help the team, he really brought us back into the game in the second quarter offensively," Zach LaVine said. "He did a good job."

It's been a turbulent season for Parker, who left the locker room after the game before the media arrived. He began the year expecting to start at small forward, was pushed into the starting lineup when Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis went down, and then was yanked from the rotation entirely shortly after Boylen took over for Fred Hoiberg.

He was a healthy scratch in 12 of the Bulls' last 13 games before re-entering the rotation midway through the recent West Coast trip. At Thursday's practice Parker spoke with the media and said he hoped to play more than the 16.7 minutes he had played in the previous five games. On Friday he logged 23 minutes, the most since the Bulls' 56-point loss to the Celtics on Dec. 8.

He's been an obvious point of conversation in trade discussions as the Bulls look to move their latest free agent failure. And for a night he showcased the kind of spark he can bring to a second unit and he could be in line for additional minutes before the Feb. 7 deadline. His teammates seem to be in his corner and just about everyone said they were happy to see the former No. 2 pick bounce back and string together a good performance.

"I wish he could but that's not my job on the team," LaVine said when asked if Parker deserved more run. "But I know Jabari's one of the most talented dudes on the team for sure.

"It's a tough situation and he's handling it well."