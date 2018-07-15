Jabari Bird works hard . . . and plays well

During Las Vegas Summer League play, the Celtics' Jabari Bird has been a human highlight reel-in-waiting every time he's stepped on the floor.

But while people may see Bird's breakout performances, they haven't seen what led to them: The 6 a.m. workouts near San Francisco that he would drive an hour to attend earlier this summer, and the film sessions breaking down the 400 or so shots he would take -- and make -- per workout.

There is an under-the-radar, stealth-like grind about Bird that has helped him stand out as one of the top players for Boston's Summer League team . . . and, just as important, better secure a place for himself in the NBA next season.

"Everybody here at Summer League has to be impressed by the way he's playing," Celtics assistant and Summer League coach Jay Larranaga told reporters recently.

Bird will look to continue his strong play tonight in the Celtics' Summer League playoff matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. He was given a some rest and didn't play in yesterday's 74-72 win over Miami, so will take a team-high averages of 16.8 point and 6.0 rebounds into tonight's game. He's also shooting 57.1 percent from the field and is second on the C's in steals (1.8 per game).



The numbers are strong, clearly. But Bird's work ethic, more than the eye-popping moves on the floor, is what has allowed him to stand out in Las Vegas.





Player development trainer Packie Turner of Unlimited Potential Basketball has worked with Bird dating back to his junior season at Cal and has been pleased with how the 24-year-old has made the most of his opportunity this summer.

"He's built for today's game," said Turner who has worked with two-time league MVP Stephen Curry, his brother Seth Curry, and Sacramento's Skal Labissiere, among others. "[Bird] can defend, he can shoot, he can score. Three-and-D (defense) guys are everywhere now."

And it is that versatility that promtped Boston to take Bird with the 56th overall pick in last year's NBA draft, and later sign him to a two-way contract.

Bird had an injury-riddled first season shuffling back and forth between the Celtics and their Gatorade League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. But after the C' shad secured the second-best record in the East, with no shot at moving up to the top spot, Bird was among the players to see extensive playing time late in the season.

And to his credit, he didn't disappoint.

He played so well that there was a swelling level of interest among Celtics fans who wanted to see Boston carve out a spot on the playoff roster for Bird. (However, players signed to two-way contracts are ineligible to be on their respective team's playoff roster.)

Bird had a taste of being active on an NBA roster, and he clearly wanted more.

Turner could sense something was different with Bird shortly after his rookie season had ended and he returned to the Bay Area, setting up workouts with an earlier-than-usual start time of 6 a.m.

"He has always wanted to be in the gym," Turner told NBC Sports Boston. "But you could tell, he could see how close he was and came in committed to doing everything he could to make it happen, now."

Bird, a prep All-American before choosing the Cal Bears over a bevy of college suitors, was a high-flyer from the jump. But Turner wanted to see him expand that athleticism beyond playing above the rim.

"I thought back then he used [his athleticism] vertically, but didn't use it laterally," Turner said. "He's gotten a lot better laterally using his athleticism. That's an area we can get better with as far as how he attacks side-to-side . . . just big explosive movements and not getting upright in those moments. He knows how to do it around the rim, a lot of put-backs; he's active around the glass. I want him to use that same athleticism on a step-back, or a move to clear space."

We have seen more of that in Summer League, which has made Bird a more versatile, more attractive target for teams. The Celtics made him a qualifying offer earlier this summer, making him a restricted free agent.



Bird has shrugged off talk surrounding his basketball fate beyond this summer, aware that thinking too much about it can do no good.



"I'm not too concerned with what's going on as far as my future and things like that," Bird told NBC Sports Boston near the end of the regular season when he got his first opportunity to play decent minutes. "I'm trying to control what I can control, and that's going out and play hard every game."









Bird added: "I'm just trying to show everyone in this organization that I'm a good ballplayer."

Jaylen Brown, a teammate of Bird's at Cal, was among the first to put folks on alert that Bird had NBA-caliber talent.

"I'm telling you, he's a really, really good player," Brown told NBC Sports Boston. "When he gets his chance, and he'll get it, he'll show everyone. You'll see."

