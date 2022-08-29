Ja’Wuan James settles grievance with Broncos for $1.09 million

Offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James has settled his grievance against the Broncos. The NFLPA site shows he will receive $1.09 million, and multiple sources confirm the settlement.

James, now with the Ravens, filed his grievance in June 2021 seeking $15 million, which included his $10 million salary for 2021 and his $5 million salary for 2022.

He tore an Achilles while working out away from the team facility in the 2021 offseason. The injury cost him his $9.85 million guaranteed salary, with the Broncos arguing that his injury guarantee applied only to injures sustained at the team facility.

The Broncos placed him on the reserve/non-football injury list May 7, 2021, before releasing him a week later. He signed a two-year deal with the Ravens a month later and did not play in 2021, though he did return to practice late last season.

The Ravens list him as the backup to Ronnie Stanley at left tackle. The team activated Stanley off the active/physically unable to perform list last week.

James has not played a regular-season game since 2019 when he made three starts for the Broncos.

