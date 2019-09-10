Ja’Wuan James ruled out due to knee injury

Denver Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James is questionable to return to Monday night’s game against the Oakland Radiers due to a left knee injury.

James went to the turf on the third play of the second quarter following a 4-yard run by Phillip Lindsay. James was replaced by third-year reserve Elijah Wilkinson, who played the remainder of the first half in his place.

James, a former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, signed a four-year deal with the Broncos in March as Denver hoped he would help correct some of their recent problems on the offensive line.

Wilkinson has appeared in 21 career games with Denver and made seven starts last season.

UPDATE 11:51 p.m. ET: The Broncos downgraded James’ status to out for the remainder of the game against the Raiders.