The NFL Players Association is advising players not to participate in voluntary offseason workouts at team facilities. Two players on the Broncos have suffered season-ending injuries away from team facilities this offseason. And one of those players seems unhappy with the NFLPA, given that his injury away from the team facility allows the Broncos to avoid paying him.

Broncos offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon away from the team facility, stands to lose his $9.85 million salary this season, and perhaps even more than that, as the team could even go after previously earned signing bonus money. James indicated on Twitter today that he’s having second thoughts about following the NFLPA’s advice.

“@NFLPA if your gonna advise all of us we need you to have our backs on the other end of this,” James wrote.

James didn’t say specifically what he wanted the NFLPA to show it has his back, but he quote-tweeted Troy Renck of Denver 7, who suggested that the NFLPA should provide players with either direct payment from the union or an insurance policy that protects them in the event that they suffer an injury while following the NFLPA’s guidance about staying away from team facilities.

So far, the NFLPA’s approach this offseason has not seemed particularly effective. Most players have participated in voluntary offseason work despite the union’s recommendation, and some of those who did follow the union’s advice are, like James, having second thoughts.

Ja’Wuan James: NFLPA needs to have our backs if we’re injured away from team facilities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk