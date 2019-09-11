Ja’Wuan James’s knee injury not expected to end his season

The Broncos saw one of their biggest offseason acquisitions go down with a knee injury in Monday night’s loss to the Raiders and Wednesday brought an update that’s more positive than the worst-case scenario.

NFL Media reports that James’s knee injury is not expected to bring his season to an end. It remains unclear how much time that James is going to miss or if a stay on injured reserve might be in the cards.

Elijah Wilkinson replaced James in the lineup on Monday night.

James signed a four-year, $51 million contract with the Broncos as a free agent. He spent the first five years of his career with the Dolphins.