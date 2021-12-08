Veteran tackle Ja'Wuan James signed with the Ravens in June despite a torn Achilles that made it uncertain that he’d be able to play at all this year and it looks like he might have a chance to make it back to action.

The Ravens designated James for return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday. He’ll be able to practice for 21 days before the team will face a choice of activating him or shutting him down for the year.

James tore his Achilles while he was working out on his own as a member of the Broncos in early May. The Broncos released him a short time later.

If he can play, the Ravens could use some depth at tackle. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season and Patrick Mekari, who took over at right tackle with Alejando Villanueva moving to the left side, is expected to miss time with a hand injury.

The Ravens also announced that cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been placed on injured reserve after tearing his pec last Sunday. Cornerback Kevon Seymour has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Ja’Wuan James begins practicing with Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk