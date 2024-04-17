A’ja Wilson has won all accolades in the W and still doesn’t have a signature shoe

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list and received a touching tribute from minority owner and seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady.

“A’ja Wilson is not just an incredible athlete, she is also an inspiration to all who witness her talent and drive,” Brady wrote. “Her journey is a testament to the power of passion and fearlessness in achieving greatness.”

Wilson is making waves and setting records in the WNBA, just like she did in college. She is a back-to-back champion with the Aces, has three MVP awards, an NCAA title at South Carolina and an Olympic gold medal.

She recently penned a book entitled “Dear Black Girls,” which hit the New York Times Bestseller list. Yet, this dominating force, both on and off the court, does not yet have a signature shoe. The signature shoe deals in the W are few and far between, but if anyone deserves a shoe, it’s Wilson.

The WNBA is entering its 28th season, which means, on average, there have been .44 shoe deals per season. If another shoe deal isn’t done this season, that number will go even lower. While the number has been rapidly picking up with three new deals in the past few seasons, shoe deals are not keeping pace with the growth of the WNBA.

Brady said it best: “A’ja Wilson is not just a champion; she is a symbol of resilience, compassion, and unwavering dedication. Her story is a reminder that with passion and fearlessness, anyone can achieve greatness. I know she has so much more she wants to achieve … and I get to be in a front-row seat watching and admiring!”

Hopefully, Brady will be watching Wilson in her brand-new signature shoe very soon. The Aces’ first game of the season is on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury.

