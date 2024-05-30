A’ja Wilson set WNBA records in Aces’ dominating win over Lynx

The Las Vegas Aces dominated the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday, winning 80-66. A’ja Wilson recorded her fifth consecutive 20-point, 10-rebound game with 29 points and 15 rebounds, breaking the WNBA record for the longest streak in history.

The previous record of four straight such performances was held twice by Sylvia Fowles and once by Tina Charles and Glory Johnson, respectively. This was Wilson’s 81st career double-double, which ranks fourth among active players.

A’ja Wilson recorded her 5th consecutive 20+ PTS & 10+ REB double-double in the Aces win over the Lynx This is now the longest streak in WNBA History 🙌 Prev:

Sylvia Fowles (4, 2x in 2011)

Tina Charles (4, 2021)

Glory Johnson (4, 2017) pic.twitter.com/vpXJT5sKLq — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

Wilson not only played offensively, but her defensive performance was also notable, setting rebounding and blocking records. Wilson finished the game with 15 rebounds, which means she has 10 or more rebounds in five straight games, the longest active streak in the league. WNBA legend Candace Parker is the only player with more consecutive double-digit rebound performances, with 12. Additionally, Wilson has blocked at least one shot in 14 straight games, the longest active streak in the WNBA.

The Aces’ next game is on the road on May 31 against the Atlanta Dream.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire