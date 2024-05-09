A’ja Wilson secures Gatorade sponsorship, is a signature shoe deal likely to follow?

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson has added another coveted sponsor to her roster of endorsement deals. This time, it is the sports-hydration company Gatorade. This comes only a few weeks after Wilson was named to Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list.

It is reportedly a multiyear endorsement deal and Wilson will take place in her first campaign later this spring.

“We’re thrilled about the addition of A’ja Wilson to our elite athlete roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season,” Jeff Kearney, Gatorade’s head of sports marketing, said. “A’ja has already had an outstanding career full of many accomplishments, and we’re excited to be fueling her as she furthers her impact within the sport and beyond.”

2x WNBA MVP

2x WNBA Champion

Finals MVP

2x DPOY

5x All-Star

Gold Medalist

Rookie of the Year

NCAA Champion Her performance reigns supreme.

Welcome to the G Fam, @_ajawilson22 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0IqL8zemZv — Gatorade (@Gatorade) May 7, 2024

Despite all the accolades, awards and accomplishments in college and the WNBA, Wilson has still not been afforded a signature shoe deal. It was recently announced that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark will be receiving a signature shoe. But the two-time WNBA MVP, two-time champion and Olympic gold medalist, among many other titles, isn’t in the same boat.

Before it was announced that Clark would have a signature shoe deal, on average, there had been .44 shoe deals per WNBA season. That simply isn’t enough based on the demand. However, things could be changing in the athletic shoe arena, as it was announced that former WNBA superstar Candace Parker, who recently retired, has been named the president of Adidas women’s basketball.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire