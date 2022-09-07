A’ja Wilson named 2022 WNBA MVP

Aja Wilson, a basketball player for the WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Less than 24 hours after helping the Las Vegas Aces clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson was named 2022 WNBA MVP. It is Wilson’s second time being named league MVP; she previously received the honor in 2020.

Wilson received the news from Aces head coach Becky Hammon following Wednesday night’s win.

“Lastly, I’d like to just say, I’ve known since Saturday, but A’ja Wilson‘s MVP,” Hammon said nonchalantly as Wilson was swarmed by screaming teammates.

Wilson, 26, received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 total points from the panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on WNBA awards. Votes were submitted immediately following the regular season. Breanna Stewart (23 first-place votes, 446 total points) finished second.

Wilson is the first player to be named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season since Lauren Jackson in 2007.

This story will continue to be updated.

2022 WNBA Award Winners:

MVP (Regular Season): A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

Most Improved Player: Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

Sixth Player of the Year: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award: Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)

Coach of the Year: Becky Hammon (Las Vegas Aces)

WNBA MVP History:

Season Player Team 1997 Cynthia Cooper Houston Comets 1998 Cynthia Cooper (2) Houston Comets 1999 Yolanda Griffith Sacramento Monarchs 2000 Sheryl Swoopes Houston Comets 2001 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2002 Sheryl Swoopes (2) Houston Comets 2003 Lauren Jackson Seattle Storm 2004 Lisa Leslie (2) Los Angeles Sparks 2005 Sheryl Swoopes (3) Houston Comets 2006 Lisa Leslie (3) Los Angeles Sparks 2007 Lauren Jackson (2) Seattle Storm 2008 Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks 2009 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury 2010 Lauren Jackson (3) Seattle Storm 2011 Tamika Catchings Indiana Fever 2012 Tina Charles Connecticut Sun 2013 Candace Parker (2) Los Angeles Sparks 2014 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx 2015 Elena Delle Donne Chicago Sky 2016 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks 2017 Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx 2018 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm 2019 Elena Delle Donne (2) Washington Mystics 2020 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2021 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun 2022 A’ja Wilson (2) Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson named 2022 WNBA MVP originally appeared on NBCSports.com