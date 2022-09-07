A’ja Wilson named 2022 WNBA MVP
Less than 24 hours after helping the Las Vegas Aces clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson was named 2022 WNBA MVP. It is Wilson’s second time being named league MVP; she previously received the honor in 2020.
Wilson received the news from Aces head coach Becky Hammon following Wednesday night’s win.
“Lastly, I’d like to just say, I’ve known since Saturday, but A’ja Wilson‘s MVP,” Hammon said nonchalantly as Wilson was swarmed by screaming teammates.
The moment @BeckyHammon told @_ajawilson22 that she just earned her second @WNBA M'VP 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z302OWI4Th
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 7, 2022
Wilson, 26, received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 total points from the panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on WNBA awards. Votes were submitted immediately following the regular season. Breanna Stewart (23 first-place votes, 446 total points) finished second.
Wilson is the first player to be named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season since Lauren Jackson in 2007.
This story will continue to be updated.
2022 WNBA Award Winners:
MVP (Regular Season): A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)
Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)
Most Improved Player: Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)
Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)
Sixth Player of the Year: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)
Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award: Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)
Coach of the Year: Becky Hammon (Las Vegas Aces)
WNBA MVP History:
Season
Player
Team
1997
Cynthia Cooper
Houston Comets
1998
Cynthia Cooper (2)
Houston Comets
1999
Yolanda Griffith
Sacramento Monarchs
2000
Sheryl Swoopes
Houston Comets
2001
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2002
Sheryl Swoopes (2)
Houston Comets
2003
Lauren Jackson
Seattle Storm
2004
Lisa Leslie (2)
Los Angeles Sparks
2005
Sheryl Swoopes (3)
Houston Comets
2006
Lisa Leslie (3)
Los Angeles Sparks
2007
Lauren Jackson (2)
Seattle Storm
2008
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
2009
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
2010
Lauren Jackson (3)
Seattle Storm
2011
Tamika Catchings
Indiana Fever
2012
Tina Charles
Connecticut Sun
2013
Candace Parker (2)
Los Angeles Sparks
2014
Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx
2015
Elena Delle Donne
Chicago Sky
2016
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
2017
Sylvia Fowles
Minnesota Lynx
2018
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
2019
Elena Delle Donne (2)
Washington Mystics
2020
A’ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
2021
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
2022
A’ja Wilson (2)
Las Vegas Aces
