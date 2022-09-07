A’ja Wilson named 2022 WNBA MVP

Alex Azzi
Aja Wilson, a basketball player for the WNBA Las Vegas Aces
Less than 24 hours after helping the Las Vegas Aces clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson was named 2022 WNBA MVP. It is Wilson’s second time being named league MVP; she previously received the honor in 2020.

Wilson received the news from Aces head coach Becky Hammon following Wednesday night’s win.

“Lastly, I’d like to just say, I’ve known since Saturday, but A’ja Wilson‘s MVP,” Hammon said nonchalantly as Wilson was swarmed by screaming teammates.

Wilson, 26, received 31 of 56 first-place votes and 478 total points from the panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on WNBA awards. Votes were submitted immediately following the regular season. Breanna Stewart (23 first-place votes, 446 total points) finished second.

Wilson is the first player to be named WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season since Lauren Jackson in 2007.

This story will continue to be updated. 

2022 WNBA Award Winners:

  • MVP (Regular Season): A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

  • Rookie of the Year: Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream)

  • Most Improved Player: Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

  • Defensive Player of the Year: A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces)

  • Sixth Player of the Year: Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun)

  • Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award: Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx)

  • Coach of the Year: Becky Hammon (Las Vegas Aces)

WNBA MVP History:

Season

Player

Team

1997

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1998

Cynthia Cooper (2)

Houston Comets

1999

Yolanda Griffith

Sacramento Monarchs

2000

Sheryl Swoopes

Houston Comets

2001

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2002

Sheryl Swoopes (2)

Houston Comets

2003

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2004

Lisa Leslie (2)

Los Angeles Sparks

2005

Sheryl Swoopes (3)

Houston Comets

2006

Lisa Leslie (3)

Los Angeles Sparks

2007

Lauren Jackson (2)

Seattle Storm

2008

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2009

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

2010

Lauren Jackson (3)

Seattle Storm

2011

Tamika Catchings

Indiana Fever

2012

Tina Charles

Connecticut Sun

2013

Candace Parker (2)

Los Angeles Sparks

2014

Maya Moore

Minnesota Lynx

2015

Elena Delle Donne

Chicago Sky

2016

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

2017

Sylvia Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

2018

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

2019

Elena Delle Donne (2)

Washington Mystics

2020

A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

2021

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

2022

A’ja Wilson (2)

Las Vegas Aces

