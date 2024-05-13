A’ja Wilson Becomes Nike Signature Athlete, New Sneaker Arrives In 2025

A’ja Wilson has officially become a signature Nike athlete, and that’s on “M’VPeriodt,” as the decorated player would say. On Saturday (May 11), Wilson announced that she would join the brand as an official face of Nike Basketball and receive her very own sneaker: the A’One.

While the kicks are set to arrive in 2025, the impact of Wilson joining the Oregon-based company will surely be felt now. The two-time WNBA MVP took to Instagram to share the official announcement in a way only Wilson could. “TOP TIER, no brainer,” she typed in the image caption of herself wearing a Nike hoodie that reads, “Of course, I have a shoe dot com.”

Nike also made a splash with some advertisements in the WNBA Champion’s hometown. Made For The W showed the guerillia marketing used to announce A’ja’s new sneaker in Columbia, South Carolina. “HOME TOWN STAMPED,” the account typed. “@nikebasketball took over the streets of Columbia for the @aja22wilson A’One announcement, and you know we all love a good photo opp! 610 Harden Street.”

Wilson will be the first Black woman to headline her own signature basketball shoe for Nike in 22 years, since Sheryl Swoopes’ Air Swoopes Premier, notes Andscape.

The announcement arrives on the heels of Caitlin Clark being announced as a Nike signature athlete right after being drafted to the WNBA in April. As news broke of Clark’s lucrative eight-figure deal, fans of the WNBA and players began to voice their confusion at the announcement. One of the main criticisms found Wilson at the center of the conversation, as people wondered why the WNBA champion, MVP, and Olympic gold medalist hadn’t received a sneaker yet. The question was answered as Nike shared the news across their site.

“You thought we’d sleep on an SEC Champion, national champion, #1 draft pick, five-time All-Star, Olympic gold winner, WNBA Finals MVP, a statue-having, New York Times bestseller, TIME 100 Most Influential People in 2024, two-time WNBA champion, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time WNBA MVP, and pettiest hooper on the internet? You thought. Of course, A’ja’s got a shoe,” the message on Nike.com reads, answering the critics.

Additionally, The Athletic reported A’ja actually received a message from Dawn Staley in February 2023, who informed her that she would be a Nike signature athlete. So, the deal has been brewing for a while now. Congrats A’ja!

