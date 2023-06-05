Ja’Whaun Bentley shared early impressions of rookie Christian Gonzalez

It was exciting to see the New England Patriots back on the football field for their first open OTAs practice last Wednesday, but it was also a bit disappointing to not see rookie first-round draft pick Christian Gonzalez out there.

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding the former Oregon cornerback, who has the potential to step into the fold and contribute right away for the Patriots. He might even be good enough to scale to the top of the depth chart and start as the No. 1 cornerback on the defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Patriots veteran linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley has had an opportunity to see Gonzalez up close on the practice field, and he’s clearly impressed by what the rookie has shown so far.

“Obviously, I’m going to say this about all of our rookies right now, they’re smart. All of them are smart, attention to detail. But one thing about [Gonzalez] is he’s kind of a technician in that way. No wasted movements and things like that,” said Bentley, via Patriots Press Pass.

The Patriots are expected to open their doors to media members for another practice session on Tuesday. So there’s still hope that fans could get a sneak peek at how the newest addition to the defense fits into the equation.

Gonzalez’s immediate emergence, along with rookies Keion White and Marte Mapu, could turn an already great Patriots defense into a juggernaut in 2023.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Tom Brady suggests friction rumors with Bill Belichick are exaggerated Legendary QB Tom Brady admits he's always felt like a Patriot Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty name hardest NFL players to tackle

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire