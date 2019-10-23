JaVale McGee falls victim to nutmeg in appropriate start to new NBA season

JaVale McGee’s 2019-20 blooper reel got off to an early start.

The Los Angeles Lakers center found himself in no-man’s land during a pick and roll between Los Angeles Clippers Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell early in Tuesday’s season-opening battle of L.A.

It did not go well for McGee.

Harrell broke free after setting a screen on Avery Bradley to find himself open under the basket while Williams handled the ball. McGee stood between Williams and Harrell, but no matter.

Sweet look from Lou Williams

The Clippers guard delivered a perfect bounce pass through the legs of a helpless McGee to set Harrell up for an uncontested dunk.

McGee has refined his game and become a valuable contributor in the Lakers rotation since he was primarily known for starring in TNT’s “Shaqtin’ a Fool” blooper reel. But he’s still good for an occasional laugh.

Tuesday’s lowlight won’t be his last of the season.

