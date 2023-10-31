Ja’Tavion Sanders is tied for the most the receiving yards for TE’s in the Big 12
As we head into Week 10, the Texas Longhorns are 7-1 and are tied for first place in the Big 12.
It’s essential to recognize what Texas is doing well, in addition to acknowledging areas for improvement. The defense stepped up significantly in the win vs BYU, but finishing drives remains a problem for the Longhorns.
One area of continuity is tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.
Despite missing some playing time, Sanders has been one of the Texas quarterbacks’ top targets this season. He is tied for the top spot in the Big 12 for receiving yards and leads all tight ends in yards per reception.
The junior from Denton has a strong chance of being selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He is a dependable receiver for any quarterback taking charge for the remainder of the season.
Here’s how Sanders ranks among other tight ends in the Big 12.
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Texas
Receiving yards: 357
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Yards per reception: 17.9
Ben Sinnott - Kansas State
Receiving yards: 357
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 13.7
Isaac Rex - BYU
Receiving yards: 332
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Yards per reception: 13.3
Mason Fairchild - Kansas
Receiving yards: 317
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 15.1
Drake Dabney - Baylor
Receiving yards: 271
Receiving touchdowns: 3
Yards per reception: 14.3
Kole Taylor - West Virginia
Receiving yards: 259
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 10.8
Benjamin Brahmer - Iowa State
Receiving yards: 236
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 13.9
Chamon Metayer - Cincinnati
Receiving yards: 209
Receiving touchdowns: 2
Yards per reception: 12.3
Randy Pittman Jr. - UCF
Receiving yards: 198
Receiving touchdowns: 1
Yards per reception: 13.2
Jared Wiley - TCU
Receiving yards: 174
Receiving touchdowns: 4
Yards per reception: 7.9