Ja’Tavion Sanders is tied for the most the receiving yards for TE’s in the Big 12

As we head into Week 10, the Texas Longhorns are 7-1 and are tied for first place in the Big 12.

It’s essential to recognize what Texas is doing well, in addition to acknowledging areas for improvement. The defense stepped up significantly in the win vs BYU, but finishing drives remains a problem for the Longhorns.

One area of continuity is tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Despite missing some playing time, Sanders has been one of the Texas quarterbacks’ top targets this season. He is tied for the top spot in the Big 12 for receiving yards and leads all tight ends in yards per reception.

The junior from Denton has a strong chance of being selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He is a dependable receiver for any quarterback taking charge for the remainder of the season.

Here’s how Sanders ranks among other tight ends in the Big 12.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Receiving yards: 357

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 17.9

Ben Sinnott - Kansas State

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 357

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Yards per reception: 13.7

Isaac Rex - BYU

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 332

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 13.3

Mason Fairchild - Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 317

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 15.1

Drake Dabney - Baylor

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Receiving yards: 271

Receiving touchdowns: 3

Yards per reception: 14.3

Kole Taylor - West Virginia

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 259

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 10.8

Benjamin Brahmer - Iowa State

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 236

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 13.9

Chamon Metayer - Cincinnati

Syndication: The Enquirer

Receiving yards: 209

Receiving touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 12.3

Randy Pittman Jr. - UCF

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 198

Receiving touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 13.2

Jared Wiley - TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Receiving yards: 174

Receiving touchdowns: 4

Yards per reception: 7.9

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire