Ja’Quain Blakely set for Nashville Kats’ debut

The Arena Football League will return on Saturday after not fielding a season since 2019.

Nashville will also return to competition for a third stint in 2024. The Kats will play at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Former Vol defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely is on roster for the Kats in 2024.

Blakely played for the Vols from 2017-24. He appeared in 50 games, including 10 starts, at Tennessee, while recording 44 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections.

The 6-foot-1, 270-pound defensive lineman went to Tennessee from Colquitt County High School in Norman Park, Georgia.

Nashville’s first game is slated for Saturday against Minnesota. Kickoff between the Kats and Myth is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT at Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

Official helmet of the Nashville Kats!

The season opener is this Saturday

Grab your 🎟️ NOWhttps://t.co/xpc4seU3l8 pic.twitter.com/3zcZWYdnIA — Nashville Kats (@NashvilleKatsFB) April 23, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire