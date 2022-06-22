Ja Morant's 'rent free' clap back at Warriors crushed by Ryen Russillo

Ja's 'rent free' trolling attempt at Warriors crushed by Russillo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' “collecting receipts” championship tour picked up another member.

Draymond Green has made it his rallying cry to call out all haters. Steph Curry double-downed on Green’s “Warriors Invitational” slogan as Golden State won their fourth championship with the Big Three, appearing in the NBA Finals six of the last eight seasons.

Third member Klay Thompson has been more zen recently, which made his Game 6 postgame “bum” comments about the Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. all the more surprising.

So when Ja Morant called out the Splash Brother for living in his head “rent free,” Ryen Russillo took a huge chunk of a recent episode of “The Ryan Russillo Podcast” to address it.

“If you take it back to the Memphis part of the Golden State part, is that Ja Morant,” Russillo lamented, “who again got eliminated [and] didn't play in the rest of the series. And then, the team they are calling out wins another NBA championship and Ja goes to the default rent-free line as a comeback to the Warriors. And I'm thinking, like, wait, you just get to say rent free when you got kind of owned for a season? Because that's exactly what happened.”

Ouch.

“Golden State beat you guys,” he continued. “You didn't play in the games. They went on. They won a championship. So like it or not, they get to say all this s--t now because the winners, the winners write history.”

To be fair, Russillo’s tone the entire segment is lighthearted, and he admits that he loves the burgeoning rivalry and smack-talking between the Grizzlies and Warriors.

“Petty king” Curry and the rest of the Warriors are enjoying their return to the mountaintop. As they should.

