Ja Morant's record night not enough for Grizzlies against Jazz in Game 2

Evan Barnes and Matt Eppers, USA TODAY
·6 min read
Ja Morant’s audacity has no limits, but Rudy Gobert tried to prove otherwise. In the second quarter Wednesday, Gobert blocked a Morant dunk attempt and sent him walking backwards.

Morant kept coming, however. He led the Memphis Grizzlies' third-quarter surge by dicing up the Utah Jazz for floaters and layups. He kept coming with a reverse alley-oop dunk in the fourth quarter.

The dust settled with Morant scoring 47 points, a franchise single-game record. But the Jazz got even with a 141-129 win at Vivant Arena to tie the series at 1-1.

Morant had 26 points in Game 1, but his Game 2 performance felt like his true playoff introduction. He had 13 points in the third as he and Dillon Brooks cut Utah's 20-point lead down to two.

The Jazz couldn’t stay in front of Morant, who had 22 first-half points. It was reminiscent of his 35-point performance against the Golden State Warriors that put the Grizzlies into the playoffs.

Morant's combined 73 points in his first two career playoff games are the second-most in NBA history behind George Mikan's 75 and the most since the BAA and NBL merged to form the NBA after the 1948-49 season.

Donovan Mitchell had 12 first-quarter points after missing 17 games with a sprained right ankle. But his biggest impact was drawing two first-quarter fouls on Brooks, the Grizzlies' top perimeter defender who led the NBA in personal fouls.

Mitchell stayed aggressive like he did in two regular-season games against the Grizzlies. He had 25 points in 25 minutes and showed no signs of being hobbled. The Jazz followed suit, leading by as many as 22 in the first half and had seven players score in double figures. — Evan Barnes

State of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday in Memphis (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Ja Morant poured in 73 points in his first two career playoff games.
Knicks 101, Hawks 92

One of the most competitive series of the first round is all tied up as it heads south after the Knicks took Game 2 in front of another boisterous crowd at Madison Square Garden. Derrick Rose scored 26 points off the bench for New York, and Julius Randle had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young scored a game-high 30 points for Atlanta, and De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had 18, but New York limited the Hawks to 36.9% shooting, including 27.3% (12-of-44) from 3-point range.

State of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 in Friday in Atlanta (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Sixers 120, Wizards 95

The top-seeded Sixers took control of the series with a Game 2 romp over the Wizards that was marred by Russell Westbrook getting popcorn dumped on him by a fan as he left the court with an injured ankle. Joel Embiid had 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, and Ben Simmons had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting with nine rebounds and eight assists. Philadelphia had the hot hand all game and shot 55.7% from the field. Bradley Beal scored 33 points for the Wizards, but Westbrook struggled before his injury, and Washington was a dismal 2-of-22 from 3-point range.

State of the series: Sixers lead 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday in Washington (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

*****

Here's where the rest of the first-round series stand entering Thursday:

Bucks vs. Heat

The Bucks are in the driver's seat and looking to take a commanding lead as the series shifts to Miami. In two wins to open the series, the Bucks have re-established their bona fides as a serious title contender. Heat culture will be put to the test as they try to figure out which team shows up: the one that stayed with Milwaukee until the end of Game 1, or the one that was blown out in Game 2.

State of the series: Bucks lead 2-0. Game 3 is Thursday in Miami (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

Suns vs. Lakers

After a bounce-back win to even the series, the Lakers return home to Staples Center with momentum on their side. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy again and clicking with the rest of the role players around them. The biggest question for the Suns is the status of Chris Paul, who sustained a bruised right shoulder in Game 1 and was limited to 23 minutes in Game 2.

State of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday in Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, TNT).

Nuggets vs. Blazers

The series might be the most wide open of any in the first round, but it's been overlooked a bit despite its star power. While Nikola Jokic and Damian Lillard have put on a show through two games, a major key moving forward will be Portland's defense. It has struggled immensely to get stops all season and could be the Blazers' downfall in the playoffs if they can't tighten it up.

State of the series: Tied at 1-1. Game 3 is Thursday in Portland (10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV).

Nets vs. Celtics

Brooklyn took control early and shot the lights out in Game 2 to take a commanding series lead. The star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are finding chemistry together and getting solid contributions from the role players around them. Celtics star Jayson Tatum has shot just 27.5% (9-of-32) in the series and left Game 2 after getting poked in the eye.

State of the series: Nets lead 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Boston (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Clippers vs. Mavericks

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have the Clippers on the ropes after taking the first two games of the series in Los Angeles. The Clippers have had no answer for Doncic, who is averaging 35 points on 50.5% shooting, including 42% from 3-point range. The same chemistry questions that dogged L.A. in the bubble last year have cropped up again, but they insist they aren't concerned by the deficit.

State of the series: Mavericks lead 2-0. Game 3 is Friday in Dallas (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA playoffs: Ja Morant has record night in Grizzlies' loss to Jazz

