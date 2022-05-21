Ja Morant's perfect tweet to Steph Curry's 'night night' dagger vs. Mavericks

Ja's perfect tweet for Steph's diabolical 'night night' dagger originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry put the Dallas Mavericks to bed on Friday night.

Down by as many as 19 points, Curry fueled the Warriors’ furious 126-117 comeback win and inserted the dagger into Dallas' hopes with a game-sealing 3-pointer with 36.2 seconds left to go up 2-0 in the Western Conference finals.

As the basketball flew out of his hand, Curry appeared to literally say “night night” to the Mavericks.

Steph said: NIGHT NIGHT, DALLAS ðŸ’¤ pic.twitter.com/qNWiztcrMW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, whose season was given the “night night” treatment when Golden State defeated the Grizzlies in six games in the Western Conference semifinals, seemed to enjoy the moment on Twitter.

nah this OD tough ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥ https://t.co/dE7RYe9Lx8 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 21, 2022

Curry has pulled out the new move several times during the Warriors' playoff run this season.

STEPH SAID GO TO SLEEP ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/XHrTyX8FUn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

STEPH SAYS GOOD NIGHT AGAIN ðŸŒ™ pic.twitter.com/wGyRW1nWp2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 28, 2022

Curry has been outstanding through two games of the Western Conference finals. He posted a double-double in Game 1 with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and he followed it up with a team-high 32 points in Friday’s victory.

Curry will get a chance to bid Mavericks fans a good night in-person during Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Sunday.