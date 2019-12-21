Ja Morant's near dunk nearly ended Kevin Love, has to be seen to be believed

Peter Socotch

Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard, by all accounts, is the real deal. Selected No. 2 overall in June, Morant has posted ROY-type numbers (18.4 points, 6.7 assists). 

He can do it all. Including nearly jumping over a full-grown human. 

Kevin Love put himself in the way of what could have been one of the greatest dunks of all-time. 

Now, he's just part of the greatest almost dunks of all-time. 

It should be noted that the Lake Oswego native is 6′ 10″. 

"He legit jumped over me," Kevin Love said postgame. "I'm so glad he missed that dunk."

Love had a perfect response to the play, too. 

Kevin Love lives to play another day. 

