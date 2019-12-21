Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard, by all accounts, is the real deal. Selected No. 2 overall in June, Morant has posted ROY-type numbers (18.4 points, 6.7 assists).

He can do it all. Including nearly jumping over a full-grown human.

Kevin Love put himself in the way of what could have been one of the greatest dunks of all-time.

Now, he's just part of the greatest almost dunks of all-time.

Ja Morant makes the Missed Dunk Hall Of Fame pic.twitter.com/SF18UubLJJ — David Astramskas (@redapples) December 21, 2019

It should be noted that the Lake Oswego native is 6′ 10″.

"He legit jumped over me," Kevin Love said postgame. "I'm so glad he missed that dunk."

"In the past we had done $100 a charge. ... That $100 isn't worth it at this point."@kevinlove talked about the Ja Morant play postgame 😆 pic.twitter.com/ZaXF3FyngF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 21, 2019

Love had a perfect response to the play, too.

Ja almost ended my professional career with this dunk...that kid is something special 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/5SxCItAMba — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) December 21, 2019

Kevin Love lives to play another day.

Ja Morant's near dunk nearly ended Kevin Love, has to be seen to be believed originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest