Ja Morant, Zion Williamson lead NBA All-Rookie teams

The Memphis Grizzlies are well represented with two players. The Miami Heat — still playing in the Eastern Conference Finals — are well represented by two players that get critical minutes in their rotation.

Then, of course, there is Zion Williamson.

The league has announced the NBA All-Rookie Teams, and as expected it is Ja Morant and Williamson at the top, followed by Miami’s Kendrick Nunn (who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting next. Here are the results, as selected by a group of 100 media members.

ALL ROOKIE TEAMS

First team

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Kendrick Nunn, Heat

Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies

Eric Paschall, Warriors

Second team

Coby White, Bulls

P.J. Washington, Hornets

Tyler Herro, Heat

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

Terence Davis, Raptors

A few notes:

• The New York Knicks’ RJ Barrett finished 11th in the NBA All-Rookie Teams voting, with Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia) and Darius Garland (Cleveland) the next two on the board after Barrett.

• Morant was the only player unanimously selected to the First Team.

• Nunn received more First Team votes than Williamson, which is not about the quality of play as much as Zion only getting in 19 games this season.

• Four-fifths of the First Team was basically a lock (Morant, Williamson, Nunn, and Clarke); the question was who would get fifth. Voters went with Eric Paschall, the 41st overall pick out of Villanova, who rose up to take on a large role as Warriors players went down with injuries during the season. Paschall averaged 14 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season.

• Coby White got the most Second Team votes.

• All voting was based only on games prior to the NBA restart in Orlando.

