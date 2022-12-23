Ja Morant wants Warriors payback, takes shot at Western Conference foes

Morant wants payback vs. Warriors, takes shot at West teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until their marquee matchup with the Warriors on Christmas Day at Chase Center.

After losing to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference semifinal round last summer, Morant and a young, talented Memphis squad are looking for revenge.

In an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Morant explained why he's looking forward to the matchup with the Warriors on Sunday.

"Obviously, it's the team that kicked us out of the playoffs, so you know, we always want to get our lick back," Morant said. "Everybody knows what Golden State means to the game of basketball these last couple years. They're the defending champs. So, regardless of their record, they're still one of the top teams in this league and can get going pretty fast. Wishing everybody to a speedy recovery and after that a healthy season. "

As much as Morant respects the Warriors, he doesn't appear too concerned with the threat Golden State might pose when healthy, as well other competitors in the Western Conference.

When asked by Andrews which team he views as the toughest matchup, Morant had only one answer.

Malika Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'"



Ja Morant: "The Celtics"



"No one in the West?"



"Nah, I'm fine in the West."pic.twitter.com/2iYrc4AxIG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2022

"Celtics," Morant stated. "...I'm fine in the West."

Even without Steph Curry, who will miss Sunday's game against the Grizzlies after sustaining a left shoulder subluxation against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 14, the Warriors' matchup with Memphis should have no shortage of excitement.

If Golden State brings home a Christmas Day win, Morant and the Grizzlies might have more competition in the Western Conference than they thought.

