Ja Morant, top NBA draft prospect, chooses Kevin Durant over LeBron James

Dalton Johnson
NBC Sports BayArea

Ja Morant, top NBA draft prospect, chooses Kevin Durant over LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Ja Morant soon will know his first NBA team, but he can't exactly pick his teammates. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Murray State guard is considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft. He'll likely be a top three pick come June 20, with many pegging him to the Grizzlies at No. 2 overall.

If he could choose his ultimate starting five, though, he'd only have one Warrior. 

"Whew, it's a tough decision for the 3. I don't know if I'd pick KD or Bron," Morant said on the latest episode of Take it There with Taylor Rooks. "Probably KD. Because Bron, but I feel like I can be that facilitator for this team." 

[RELATED: KD continues feud with Broussard]

Morant rounded out his lineup with himself as the point guard, Paul George at shooting guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward, and Anthony Davis at center.

Morant averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore this season for Murray State.

What to Read Next