Ja Morant, top NBA draft prospect, chooses Kevin Durant over LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Ja Morant soon will know his first NBA team, but he can't exactly pick his teammates.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Murray State guard is considered one of the best prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft. He'll likely be a top three pick come June 20, with many pegging him to the Grizzlies at No. 2 overall.

If he could choose his ultimate starting five, though, he'd only have one Warrior.

"Whew, it's a tough decision for the 3. I don't know if I'd pick KD or Bron," Morant said on the latest episode of Take it There with Taylor Rooks. "Probably KD. Because Bron, but I feel like I can be that facilitator for this team."

KD or Bron at the 3? @igotgame_12 names his dream starting lineup 👀



Ja Morant on calling himself "Point God," modeling his game after Russ and playing with Zion in AAU on a new "Take It There" with @TaylorRooks https://t.co/OcnUeQNcDv pic.twitter.com/HW6q95ffcm



— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 22, 2019

[RELATED: KD continues feud with Broussard]

Morant rounded out his lineup with himself as the point guard, Paul George at shooting guard, Giannis Antetokounmpo at power forward, and Anthony Davis at center.

Morant averaged 24.5 points, 10 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore this season for Murray State.