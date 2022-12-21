Ja Morant shuns Western Conference while complimenting Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will only play against the Boston Celtics one more time in the regular season, but he expects to see them again in June.

In a conversation with ESPN's Malika Andrews, Morant named the C's as the team the Grizzlies will have to "run through" on their quest for an NBA title.

Andrews: "Who do you look at around the league as you're studying and say, 'We're gonna have to run through them?'

Morant: "Celtics."

Andrews: "No one in the West."

Morant: "Nah. I'm fine in the West."

Morant didn't hesitate with his answer. The respect he has for the Celtics is clear.

Both Memphis and Boston are off to strong starts this season. Morant has led the Grizzlies to a 19-11 record while the C's -- albeit currently in a slump -- are 22-9. Both teams currently have the No. 2 seed in their respective conferences.

Morant dropped 30 points in a 109-106 loss to the Celtics on Nov. 7. He'll have his shot at revenge when Boston hosts Memphis on Feb. 12.