Ja Morant scores 44 points, including self-alley-oop (video)
In an inspiring follow to his Rookie of the Year award, Morant scored 44 points last night, including the above alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Though the Grizzlies lost to the Spurs (131-119), Morant showed why the future is bright in Memphis.
Terry Rozier also scored 42 points in the Hornets’ 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers yesterday.
This is just the third year in NBA history two players scored more than 40 points in their season openers:
2020:
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies): 44 points
Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets): 42 points
1973:
Tiny Archibald (Kansas City-Omaha Kings): 42 points
Lou Hudson (Atlanta Hawks): 41 points
1962:
Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors): 56 points
Walt Bellamy (Chicago Zephyrs): 43 points
