Ja Morant scores 44 points, including self-alley-oop (video)

Dan Feldman
Ja Morant is special.

In an inspiring follow to his Rookie of the Year award, Morant scored 44 points last night, including the above alley-oop to himself off the backboard. Though the Grizzlies lost to the Spurs (131-119), Morant showed why the future is bright in Memphis.

Terry Rozier also scored 42 points in the Hornets’ 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers yesterday.

This is just the third year in NBA history two players scored more than 40 points in their season openers:

2020:

1973:

  • Tiny Archibald (Kansas City-Omaha Kings): 42 points

  • Lou Hudson (Atlanta Hawks): 41 points

1962:

  • Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors): 56 points

  • Walt Bellamy (Chicago Zephyrs): 43 points

