Projected No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant expected to miss 3-4 weeks after undergoing knee scope

Ever since they jumped up to the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, the Memphis Grizzlies have been “locked in” on Murray State point guard Ja Morant.

An elite athlete with outstanding vision, Morant looks like the league’s next great point guard, although he has a small road bump ahead. Sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday that Morant is expected to undergo minor surgery on his right knee.

ESPN Sources: Point guard Ja Morant — the projected No. 2 pick in the June NBA Draft — will undergo a minor scope on his right knee to remove a “loose body” on Monday. He’s expected to be fully recovered in 3-to-4 weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2019

As oxymoronic as a minor surgery sounds, scopes are among the least invasive procedures one can have on a major joint. According to OrthoInfo.org, a scope is a procedure that “allows doctors to view the knee joint without making a large incision (cut) through the skin and other soft tissues.”

The Grizzlies have even less reason to be concerned since Morant has not faced major injuries in the past, especially on his knee. While he had a quick scare in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a knee-to-knee collision, he stayed in the game and went on to score 28 points.

With such a short recovery estimate — Summer League doesn’t start until July 5 — Morant likely wouldn’t have to miss anything beyond a perfectly healthy walk to the podium at the draft.

In the unlikely event that Morant’s surgery would scare off Memphis, the Grizzlies would likely target Duke’s R.J. Barrett.

