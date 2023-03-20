Is Ja Morant’s return to the Grizzlies being rushed? | Ball Don’t Lie

The Memphis point guard will not play on Monday, despite being eligible to return from his 8-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league. Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill is joined by HBO’s Bomani Jones on the inaugural episode of “Good Word with Goodwill” on the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast to discuss the Memphis point guard’s return to the court — while he is eligible to play at any time, is it already too soon? Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.