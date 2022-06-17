Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

In the midst of the Golden State Warriors celebrating their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr. had a tweet after the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season and he tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers”. Thompson made sure to make that a point after the win over the Boston Celtics as he called Jackson Jr. a “bum” and a “clown”.

Grizzlies TV reporter KJ Wright then tweeted out that the Grizzlies were living rent free in Thompson’s head. Memphis superstar Ja Morant added to it saying that they have a lot of real estate in there.

got a lot of real estate 😂 https://t.co/5JYqhn8Vw0 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 17, 2022

Morant and the Grizzlies gave the Warriors a battle in the Western Conference semifinals, but Golden State ended up winning in six games on their way to the title. Considering the playoff battle and now this war of words, it sounds like the Grizzlies and the Warriors will be starting a bit of a rivalry.

