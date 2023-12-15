Ja Morant reflects on suspension ahead of Grizzlies return: No regrets, 'it made me better'

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is almost back. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Ja Morant found himself in a familiar position Friday: addressing reporters after missing time due to discipline from the NBA. But this time it was different.

Morant was given a 25-game suspension for a gun incident in May. Six months after the league's decision, he is set to return to the court Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

On Friday, the 24-year-old fielded questions from the Grizzlies' podium while seemingly filled with excitement.

"Obviously, feel like I'm not done learning myself or learning new things," Morant said when asked about his current perspective of his past actions. "I see why the things that happened, happened. But I can't say I sit up here and regret it because in the end, I feel like it made me better."

Last go-round, Morant was coming back from an eight-game suspension the league imposed in response to a different incident that saw him brandish a gun in a strip club in March. After filming with Jalen Rose for his first interview since the initial ban, Morant talked to reporters about the need to be "more responsible." He apologized to his team and the league, adding that counseling has helped him manage stress but he isn't "completely better.”

Morant's most recent pre-return news conference didn't feature any apologies. He reflected on his time away, saying it was difficult because basketball is an almost therapeutic outlet for him.

"It was definitely tough, horrible days," Morant said before acknowledging his transgressions. "I've made a lot of mistakes, even with my family. Not some that has even been public. Even with my family. I’ve done a lot."

With the Grizzlies going 6-17 to start the season in his absence, Morant took accountability.

"I take full responsibility of that, even though I'm not out on the floor," he said. "Decisions I made didn't allow me to be out there to go to battle with my team."

Morant explained that he "can't go away from being Ja." Instead, he said he'll alter his decision-making to be the "best Ja" he can be. When asked how he would describe that shift to convince fans that things will be different now, he said it wouldn't matter.

"I can't make anyone believe me outside of my actions," he answered. "So me answering this question with words probably won't mean anything."

"I can't go away from being Ja. The change will be my decision-making and how I go about my daily life..."



Ja on the changes in his life after serving this suspension. pic.twitter.com/ivnKkueak0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 15, 2023

'Good' meeting with Adam Silver

Morant admitted that he has been "counting down the days" until he can play with the Grizzlies again, a tally he has even shared on social media.

During a news conference before the in-season tournament final, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he would meet with Morant in person before his return. Silver didn't describe the meeting as a prerequisite for Morant's eligibility but rather as an extension of the league's ongoing monitoring of his situation.

"Folks in the league office, together with Ja and his team and the players’ association, have been in regular contact, essentially weekly,” Silver said last week. “There have been those checkpoints.”

Morant spoke about the meeting Friday, saying the check-in was "good."

"It was good."



Ja Morant on his check-in with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver pic.twitter.com/hp6D8ZpD7W — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 15, 2023

Morant heralded one of the league's decisions throughout the news conference, expressing how beneficial it was for him to spend time with his team since he was permitted to practice and travel with the Grizzlies during the suspension.

"What helped me is being around the guys as much as I could be," Morant said. "[They] helped this suspension go by fast."

Morant's new outlook

While Morant didn't speak much about the counseling he underwent during his previous suspension, he was open about his experience in therapy this time.

"I feel like I learned a lot about myself," Morant said. "Very eye-opening. It gave me a new look on life, with how I go about my days, how I carry myself. Just being grateful and thankful that I'm still here and I'm in the position I'm in."

Morant asserted that he won't change his attitude on the court. He isn't forcing a historic comeback game, but he hopes he will be quick to knock off the rust. He politely rebuffed a question about other NBA stars surpassing him while he was away from the game, congratulating the likes of Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson for positively impacting their respective teams.

Saying that he doesn't care about anyone's opinion of where he currently ranks in the league, he later joked when asked if he still has a chip on his shoulder.

"It's not a small chip no more. It's a shared size," he said with a laugh.

As he walked away smiling, he repeated the phrase.